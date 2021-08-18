Google Link Spam Update Still Rolling Out Over 3 Weeks Later

Aug 18, 2021 • 7:51 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Algorithm Updates
Google announced on July 26, 2021, three-weeks and two days ago, that it started to roll the link spam update and that update would take about two-weeks to roll out. Well, like I said, it is three-weeks and two days and it is still not done rolling out.

Here is Google's original announcement about the rollout of this update; "We're launching a new link spam fighting change today — which we call the "link spam update." This algorithm update, which will rollout across the next two weeks, is even more effective at identifying and nullifying link spam more broadly, across multiple languages."

We have been asking if it is done yet and we are being told, again and again, that it is not done yet:

So it might take twice as long as Google originally estimated, a total of four-weeks to fully roll out.

It is hard to know if the unconfirmed updates we've been seeing over the past week or not. In fact, today we are seeing some early signs of another update - maybe it is related to the tail end of this link spam update or maybe something else.

So hang on, we've got about another week to go.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

