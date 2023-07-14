Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Volatility, Google News Indexing Bug, Bard, SGE, Site Names, Syndication, INP & More

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Surprise, surprise, we had another unconfirmed Google search ranking update. Google confirmed it had a Google News indexing bug for weeks and just fixed it at the end of this week. Google Search Console page indexing report, was updated back on June 2nd, causing a ton of confusion. Google Search Console forgot to notify us of a page indexing report update, causing a ton of confusion. Google will release improvements to site names in the near future. Also, site names might not show if Google has a confidence issue with the name. Google Bard released new features and rolled it out to most regions. Google Search Generative Experience seems to not be less exciting these days. Google said its core SEO advice has not changed in two decades. Google detailed its SEO guidance for content syndication partners, which upset a lot of news SEOs. Google Search Console sent out notifications around the new INP core web vitals, also causing confusion. Google is testing a swipe to share and save feature for snippets. Google Search is testing snippets with drop-down to translate. Google Search's Explore section can now show ads. Google AdSense can accept payments through SEPA. Google Universal Analytics 3 is still collecting data for many properties. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

