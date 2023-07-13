Google Search To Release New Improvements To Site Names

Google is going to release its second batch up improvements for Site names in the search results "in the near future," Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, said. He said this is coming within weeks, not as long a months.

Danny Sullivan wrote this on Twitter yesterday, "We're still working through more improvements to the system that I hope will help with some of these cases in the near future."

Here are those tweets:

We're still working through more improvements to the system that I hope will help with some of these cases in the near future. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) July 12, 2023

Danny Sullivan also posted something similar in the Google Webmaster Help Forums saying, "I'm hoping some upcoming improvement will help with this type of situation and some of the others expressed in the thread, which have been helpful for us to get these improvements moving along. Can't share an exact time frame other than near future. Probably within weeks, not months."

Google introduced the site name feature last October for mobile and last March for desktop search.

Google has been having some issues with site names since it launched, asking SEOs for feedback and then pushing out a fix for some site names back in April but the issues linger on for many.

Hopefully, this next update will resolve a lot more of those complaints.

Forum discussion at Twitter and Google Webmaster Help Forums.