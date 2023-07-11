Google AdSense now supports Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) payments in EUR currency for publishers in many new countries. The Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) is a payment-integration initiative of the European Union for simplification of bank transfers denominated in euro.

Here is the list of countries where AdSense supports SEPA:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Germany

Denmark

Estonia

Spain

Finland

France

Gibraltar

Greece

Croatia

Hungary

Ireland

Iceland

Italy

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Latvia

Monaco

Malta

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovenia

Slovakia

To switch to SEPA payments, change your payment method.

