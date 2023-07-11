Google AdSense now supports Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) payments in EUR currency for publishers in many new countries. The Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) is a payment-integration initiative of the European Union for simplification of bank transfers denominated in euro.
Here is the list of countries where AdSense supports SEPA:
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Germany
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Spain
- Finland
- France
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Croatia
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Iceland
- Italy
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Latvia
- Monaco
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Slovenia
- Slovakia
To switch to SEPA payments, change your payment method.
