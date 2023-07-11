Google AdSense Now Supports Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) Payments

Jul 11, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google AdSense
Google AdSense now supports Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) payments in EUR currency for publishers in many new countries. The Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) is a payment-integration initiative of the European Union for simplification of bank transfers denominated in euro.

Here is the list of countries where AdSense supports SEPA:

  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Bulgaria
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Germany
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Spain
  • Finland
  • France
  • Gibraltar
  • Greece
  • Croatia
  • Hungary
  • Ireland
  • Iceland
  • Italy
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Latvia
  • Monaco
  • Malta
  • Netherlands
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Romania
  • Slovenia
  • Slovakia

To switch to SEPA payments, change your payment method.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

