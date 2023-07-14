Daily Search Forum Recap: July 14, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Will we see a Google search ranking update in the future? Google says don't change your redirects in a week from when you last changed it. Bing is testing a questions results box. Google is testing "see more like this" icons on image results. Google has a practice speaking feature in search. And I posted the SEO video recap, check it out.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Volatility, Google News Indexing Bug, Bard, SGE, Site Names, Syndication, INP & More
For the original iTunes version, click here. Surprise, surprise, we had another unconfirmed Google search ranking update. Google confirmed it had a Google News indexing bug for weeks and just fixed it at the end of this week...
- Will Google Confirm A Future Search Algorithm Update?
With all these unconfirmed Google search ranking updates over the past couple of months and the Google results being super volatile, we are all asking when will Google confirm the next Google search update.
- Google: Don't Change Your Redirects In A Week (If You Can Avoid It)
Google's John Mueller responded to a question on Reddit about how to "undo" a 301 permanent redirect. In short, John said you can just change the redirect but he does not recommend you set up redirects just to redirect them somewhere else in the short term.
- Google Search Practice Speaking Feature For Specific Countries
Google Search seems to be testing a new feature to help searchers learn to speak in English (and maybe other languages). It is called Practice Speaking and can be triggered in some countries, such as India.
- Google Images Tests "See More Like This" Button
Google is testing an icon or button overlayed on images in the image search results to "see more like this." I personally do not see this myself, so it must be a test.
- Bing Tests New Snippet Questions Result Box
Microsoft Bing has this feature where you can see "people also ask" like results under search result snippets, I am not sure what Microsoft calls them, but they provide additional questions and answers related to the site and query.
Other Great Search Threads:
- In practice, I recommend picking a single strong canonical page per product (& maybe intent, eg b2c vs b2b, or online vs offline), rather than competing with yourself. There's no penalty involved, it's more about not spreading yourself too thin., John Mueller on Mastodon
- I doubt it. Why would you assume an AI knows more about your products than you do? (And, to be honest, if that's the case, then you have a bigger problem.), John Mueller on Twitter
- What is Going on Over There at Google ? If you open up Vacation Rentals you had better make sure you can deal with capacity. Your answer Use a 3rd Party - you know they will just create via Google Business, Tim Capper on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Threads is adding branded content tools to create paid promotion opportunities
- Amazon Prime Day 2023 sets U.S. sales record: $12.7 billion
- Repetitive ads ‘damage brand reputation and purchase intent’
- Crawlers, search engines and the sleaze of generative AI companies
- How to improve enterprise-level crawling and indexing efficiency
- So, you started a company TikTok – now what?
- Beyond SEO: Embracing the future of organic search optimization
- Google expands Bard to more countries, more languages and adds new features
- Google sued for allegedly stealing content, data to train AI products
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- GA4 Legal In Europe Following New Data Privacy Framework, Search Engine Journal
Industry & Business
- Google lays off contractors who unionized last month, Engadget
- Generative AI meets copyright, Science
- Meet the $4 billion AI superstars that Google lost, Money Control
Links & Content Marketing
- Meta Threads' Rapid Rise Proves the Power of an Owned Audience, Content Marketing Institute
- Save Time by Using ChatGPT to Write Your Google Posts [Prompt Included], Sterling Sky Inc
Local & Maps
- Android Auto gets a new Google Assistant with v10.0 release, 9to5Google
- Apple Maps vs Google Maps: How their offline downloadable maps compare, Ars Technica
- New: Pinpoint Precise Ranking Insights with Flexible Grid Points, BrightLocal
- Let’s celebrate Connect’s birthday together, Local Guides Connect
Mobile & Voice
- Android Auto version 10 has arrived, Android Police
- Google Assistant on Android Auto gets redesign in latest update, Android Authority
- iOS 17 beta 3 adds new voice options to Siri in German, 9to5Mac
SEO
- Do WordPress Sites Do Better in Google Search?, BruceClay
- SEO automation: 5 tasks you can automate to save time and money, Wix SEO Hub
- SEO Web Design: 10+ Tips to Build a Better Website, Semrush
- The decline of FAQ rich results, STAT Search Analytics
- SEO Health Check - Quick & Dirty Competitive Audit, Jenny Munn
PPC
Search Features
- Bard is now connected to Google Lens. What can it do?, Marie Haynes
- Bing Chat is driving higher click-through rates on websites instead of diverting traffic, says Microsoft VP, OnMSFT
Other Search
- Jarvis Rising - How Google could generate a machine learning model “on the fly” to predict an answer when Search can’t, and how it could index those models to provide predictions for future queries [Patent], GSQI
