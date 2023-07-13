Google Search Tests Snippets With Translation Drop Downs

Google is testing translating search results snippets with a "Translated by Google" drop-down feature under that specific search result snippet. It shows you that Google can translate the result from one language to another if you click to expand the feature.

I spotted this via Manikandan N on Twitter - here is a GIF of it in action:

I cannot replicate this but it does seem like a legit Google Search test.

Here is another translation feature I spotted recently:

Just noticed these new buttons on Google search translate. One allows you to instantly translate the language, while the other expands the translated text.



Cc: @rustybrick — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) June 29, 2023

Also this:

🆕 New on google translator - show two translate option.



↗️ If choose the second option, it shows edited and restored originals. — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) June 21, 2023

