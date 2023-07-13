Google Search Tests Snippets With Translation Drop Downs

Jul 13, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google is testing translating search results snippets with a "Translated by Google" drop-down feature under that specific search result snippet. It shows you that Google can translate the result from one language to another if you click to expand the feature.

I spotted this via Manikandan N on Twitter - here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Search Results Translated Drop Down

I cannot replicate this but it does seem like a legit Google Search test.

Here is another translation feature I spotted recently:

Also this:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

