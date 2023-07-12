Google Search Explore Section Gains Ads

Google's explore section, which we first found a year ago and is now live for all, now seems to be showing Google Ads or sponsored listings. I have not seen ads in the Explore section before, maybe I missed it, but now they are showing for some people.

Khushal Bherwani noticed ads in the explore section and shared this screenshot with me on Twitter:

I tried to replicate this and I saw a result for SoundHound but it was not sponsored or an ad.

Have you seen ads in the Google explore section in the search results?

