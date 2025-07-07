Google has pushed out an update to its keyword planner tool that gives you new forecast views to get predictions on your keywords by regions and device/platform. The update also mentions that grouped ideas are now in your keyword ideas section.

This update was posted by Amiya Prakash on LinkedIn (hat tip PPC News Feed). Amiya Prakash wrote, "Now seeing forecast breakdowns by city, region, and even device/platform directly inside the saved keyword plan." "E.g. Amsterdam alone accounts for 30%+ of the search share in one of my plans," she added.

Here the screenshot of this report:

Amiya also wrote, "Super useful for anyone running multi-location or geo-focused campaigns. Also noticed you can now filter by state, DMA, municipality, etc. Makes budgeting and targeting way more precise."

There is another screenshot showing the announcements of this update which reads:

Updates to Keyword Planner:

New forecast views -- Get predictions for how keywords could perform in ad groups or in different locations

Grouped ideas are now in Keyword ideas -- View keywords individually, or grouped with similar keywords

Here is that screenshot:

I think the last part we may have covered before?

Do you see this new update to the keyword planner tool?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.