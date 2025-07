Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google has pushed out an update to its keyword planner tool that gives you new forecast views to get predictions on your keywords by regions and device/platform. The update also mentions that grouped ideas are now in your keyword ideas section.

This update was posted by Amiya Prakash on LinkedIn (hat tip PPC News Feed). Amiya Prakash wrote, "Now seeing forecast breakdowns by city, region, and even device/platform directly inside the saved keyword plan." "E.g. Amsterdam alone accounts for 30%+ of the search share in one of my plans," she added.

Here the screenshot of this report:

Amiya also wrote, "Super useful for anyone running multi-location or geo-focused campaigns. Also noticed you can now filter by state, DMA, municipality, etc. Makes budgeting and targeting way more precise."

There is another screenshot showing the announcements of this update which reads:

Updates to Keyword Planner:

New forecast views -- Get predictions for how keywords could perform in ad groups or in different locations

Grouped ideas are now in Keyword ideas -- View keywords individually, or grouped with similar keywords

Here is that screenshot:

I think the last part we may have covered before?

Do you see this new update to the keyword planner tool?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.