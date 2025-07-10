Google Search Console Performance Report Average Position Bug?

Google Search Console may have a weird glitch in the performance report average position data. For some reason, many are seeing huge declines in average position in the chart but when they look at their rankings in Google Search, everything seems normal.

This has been going on since shortly after the release of the Google June 2025 core update but I suspect it is unrelated. I do wonder if this may be related to Google doing away with its ccTLDs but I am not sure.

First to notify me of this was Jose Rivolta on July 4th on X - he wrote, "any issue or change in how GSC tracks ranking positions? No change in rankings (checking manually), nor CTR, Impressions and organic traffic. Yet a massive drop in Avg ranking position."

He shared these two charts:

Juan C Vargas also posted on X on July 9th, "Is there a bug in GSC when filtering by country -since June 30th? Seeing unexpected ranking drops and impression increases. Wonder if this is related to AIO/feature snippets reporting? Avg ranking could help to identify algo update impact."

Koen Leemans also posted on X on July 8th and wrote, "Observing this trend across several properties using the country filter tied to the specific ccTLD. GSC glitch, or core update fallout?"

Alexander Außermayr also posted about this on LinkedIn yesterday as well.

I have not yet seen a comment from Google on this possible issue.

Forum discussion at X and threads above.