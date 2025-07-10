Google Search Console Performance Report Average Position Bug?

Jul 10, 2025 - 7:41 am 4 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Performance Report

Google Search Console may have a weird glitch in the performance report average position data. For some reason, many are seeing huge declines in average position in the chart but when they look at their rankings in Google Search, everything seems normal.

This has been going on since shortly after the release of the Google June 2025 core update but I suspect it is unrelated. I do wonder if this may be related to Google doing away with its ccTLDs but I am not sure.

First to notify me of this was Jose Rivolta on July 4th on X - he wrote, "any issue or change in how GSC tracks ranking positions? No change in rankings (checking manually), nor CTR, Impressions and organic traffic. Yet a massive drop in Avg ranking position."

He shared these two charts:

Gsc Avg Position Bug

Gsc Avg Position Bug1

Juan C Vargas also posted on X on July 9th, "Is there a bug in GSC when filtering by country -since June 30th? Seeing unexpected ranking drops and impression increases. Wonder if this is related to AIO/feature snippets reporting? Avg ranking could help to identify algo update impact."

Gsc Avg Position Bug2

Koen Leemans also posted on X on July 8th and wrote, "Observing this trend across several properties using the country filter tied to the specific ccTLD. GSC glitch, or core update fallout?"

Gsc Avg Position Bug3

Alexander Außermayr also posted about this on LinkedIn yesterday as well.

I have not yet seen a comment from Google on this possible issue.

Forum discussion at X and threads above.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 10, 2025

Jul 10, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google June 2025 Core Update Leading To Some Partial HCU Recoveries

Jul 10, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Performance Report Average Position Bug?

Jul 10, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Search Ads People Also Consider Carousel Format

Jul 10, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Drops Utility Bill As Evidence For Appeal

Jul 10, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google AI Mode Comes To Circle to Search and Lens

Jul 10, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Search Ads People Also Consider Carousel Format
Next Story: Google June 2025 Core Update Leading To Some Partial HCU Recoveries

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.