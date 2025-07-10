Google Business Profiles Drops Utility Bill As Evidence For Appeal

Google Utility Bill

Google has removed from the Google Business Profiles help documentation the ability to use a utility bill as evidence for submitting an appeal. I am not sure why it was removed, maybe it was too easy to spoof by finding a copy online and editing it?

William Powell spotted this and posted about it on X hat tip to @henryh954.

Here is the help document, and this is what it use to look like:

Gbp Appeal Utility Bill Removed

This wording was removed sometime between now and May 2025- which is the last time the Wayback machine archived the page.

Now the only evidence Google accepts are these three items:

  • Official business registration
  • A business license
  • Tax certificates

Forum discussion at X.

 

