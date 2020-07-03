Search Buzz Video Recap: Bing Webmaster Guidelines & Ranking Factors, Google Shopping is Free & Search Console Insights

I pre-recorded this one, not using my normal camera, hope it came out okay and hope I am back to the normal routine next week. In any event, I published the monthly Google webmaster recap, you can catch up there. Bing updated its Bing Webmaster Guidelines, there is a bunch of new things there including rel sponsored and ugc support and Bing listed out its ranking factors; things that Google does not use, Bing says they do use. Google’s June 23rd update may have given a nice boost to federal and governmental web sites. Google Shopping is now free on Google Web Search, not just Google Shopping. GoogleBot is now able add products on your e-commerce site to your shopping cart - pretty crazy. Google is testing Google Search Console Insights, where it shows you more Google Analytics imported data directly in Search Console. Google updated its how Google search works help document. Google may still have some issues some implementations of Disqus comments. Google said using stock photography does not hurt your web search rankings; but it won’t help you rank in image search. Google said the CLS page metic is measured through the entire lifecycle of the page. Google Search Console tweaked its reporting for video structured data. Google replaced the sponsored label in search with the ad able. Google said it is fixing the garage door spam issues in Google Maps very soon. Google Maps is testing a local listing carousel on the footer of the page. Google local panels is testing displaying a story view for your images. Google is testing local panel ads that you cannot opt out of again. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!