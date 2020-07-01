Bing On How It Ranks Web Pages & Content

In the newly updated Bing webmaster guidelines, Bing disclosed how it ranks content in the Bing search results. Well, it doesn't disclose the exact ranking formula, but it does describe that it uses these areas for ranking; relevance, quality & credibility, user engagement, freshness, location and page load time.

As I covered in my Search Engine Land story, Bing wrote "please note that Bing's complex ranking systems use many criteria to deliver search results, and the relative importance of each of the parameters described below may vary from search to search and may evolve over time." Bing also did say these "are listed in general order of importance."

That being said, the interesting points here is that while Google says it does not use things like authorship or user engagement metrics, Bing seems to say they do. Bing says they can and may use metrics such as if users click through to search results, or did users spend time on these search results they clicked through to or did they quickly return to Bing - aka pogosticking. Again, these are all things Google said it does not use but Bing seems to.

In addition, Bing said it may demote sites that use offensive language; "Bing may demote content that includes name-calling, offensive statements, or uses derogatory language to make a point), the completeness of the content, and transparency of authorship."

Here is what Bing listed out:

Relevance: Relevance refers to how closely the content on the landing page matches the intent behind the search query. This includes matching terms directly on the page as well as terms used in links referring to the page. Bing also considers semantic equivalents, including synonyms or abbreviations, which may not be exact matches of the query terms but are understood to have the same meaning.

Some say this means Bing uses EAT for ranking:

Bing confirms that a variety of the things we discuss as components of good E-A-T on Google are formal ranking factors in the Bing SEO algorithm. https://t.co/j3a0O6P3An pic.twitter.com/4lHqNQDkzK — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) June 30, 2020

Anyway - what do you all thing? What is interesting to you in what Bing lists out as their ranking factors and signals?

Forum discussion at Twitter.