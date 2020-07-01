Google Replaced The Sponsored Label With The Ads Label

Yesterday Google has removed the "Sponsored" label on the Google Shopping Ads and replaced it with the black "Ads" label you see on normal Google Search Ads. Ginny Marvin from Search Engine Land said this is "streamlining" the ads label.

Here are before and after screen shots that I saw myself on the desktop results.

Old "Sponsored" Google Ads Label (click to enlarge):

New "Ads" Google Ads Label (click to enlarge):

Ginny also produced an excellent history of Google Ads labels.

I prefer it read "Ads" versus "Sponsored" - so I am happy with this change.

Forum discussion at Twitter.