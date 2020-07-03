Daily Search Forum Recap: July 3, 2020

Jul 3, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Video: Bing Webmaster Guidelines & Ranking Factors, Google Shopping is Free & Search Console Insights
    I pre-recorded this one, not using my normal camera, hope it came out okay and hope I am back to the normal routine next week. In any event, I published the monthly Google webmaster recap, you can catch up there. Bing updated its Bing Webmaster Guidelines, there is a bunch of new things there including rel sponsored and ugc...
  • Google Tests Local Panel Ads Again, But With No Opt Out
    Over the past few days Tim Capper has been noticing ads back in the local knowledge panels again. I personally was unable to replicate, but now I can here and there. Greg Sterling confirmed with Google that this is a new "pilot program" they are running again.
  • Google Maps Tests Local Listing Carousel In Footer
    Andy Simpson spotted this interesting Google Maps interface test. It shows a local listing or local pack carousel in the footer section on the Google Maps view. I don't believe I've seen this before, but it is kind of nice.
  • Google Search Console Video Structured Data Reporting Tweak
    Google announced on Twitter that it made a change to how Google Search Console reports on your video structured data. Specifically, Google wrote "if you use video structured data, our reporting is now aligned with the docs and...
  • Google Testing People Also Search For & Top Trends On Right Panel
    Stephen Watts is in a Google test where Google is testing placing the people also search for and top trends feature on the right hand panel. Normally this is in the main search results on the left but here Google is testing it on the right.
  • Google NYC Pride Logo Sign Up
    Every year, at most of the Google offices around the world, Google replaced the signage on the outside of their buildings with a rainbow color version of the sign. This is done for Pride Month and this year, with COVID, it is no different. At least at the Google NYC office and some other offices.

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Previous story: Search Buzz Video Recap: Bing Webmaster Guidelines & Ranking Factors, Google Shopping is Free & Search Console Insights
 
blog comments powered by Disqus