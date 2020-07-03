Daily Search Forum Recap: July 3, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
- Video: Bing Webmaster Guidelines & Ranking Factors, Google Shopping is Free & Search Console Insights
I pre-recorded this one, not using my normal camera, hope it came out okay and hope I am back to the normal routine next week. In any event, I published the monthly Google webmaster recap, you can catch up there. Bing updated its Bing Webmaster Guidelines, there is a bunch of new things there including rel sponsored and ugc...
- Google Tests Local Panel Ads Again, But With No Opt Out
Over the past few days Tim Capper has been noticing ads back in the local knowledge panels again. I personally was unable to replicate, but now I can here and there. Greg Sterling confirmed with Google that this is a new "pilot program" they are running again.
- Google Maps Tests Local Listing Carousel In Footer
Andy Simpson spotted this interesting Google Maps interface test. It shows a local listing or local pack carousel in the footer section on the Google Maps view. I don't believe I've seen this before, but it is kind of nice.
- Google Search Console Video Structured Data Reporting Tweak
Google announced on Twitter that it made a change to how Google Search Console reports on your video structured data. Specifically, Google wrote "if you use video structured data, our reporting is now aligned with the docs and...
- Google Testing People Also Search For & Top Trends On Right Panel
Stephen Watts is in a Google test where Google is testing placing the people also search for and top trends feature on the right hand panel. Normally this is in the main search results on the left but here Google is testing it on the right.
- Google NYC Pride Logo Sign Up
Every year, at most of the Google offices around the world, Google replaced the signage on the outside of their buildings with a rainbow color version of the sign. This is done for Pride Month and this year, with COVID, it is no different. At least at the Google NYC office and some other offices.
- Search has definitely gained lots of surface complexity, in the form of features other than blue links, which people both use well and complain about. Not sure I agree about iOS either – there are many more interacti, Paul Haahr on Twitter
- I was wrong. I updated the AMP logo guidelines to say that the logo can be any file format supported by Google Images https://t.co/9zHrhVui3G, Gary Illyes on Twitter
- Facebook CCPA compliance challenges: Limited Data Use
- With new ‘pilot program,’ Google again testing ads on local business profiles
- What will publishers do when Google lifts the AMP restriction on Top Stories? [Video]
- The Narrative Fallacy in Optimization (and How To Avoid It), CXL
- Tracking Marketing Performance With Google Analytics, Refuel Creative
- What Can Google Analytics Tell Us About Our Recruitment Strategy?, Fire Fish Software
- EU signals deeper investigation of Google Fitbit deal, Financial Times
- 10 Ways to Rank Higher on Google Maps, WordStream
- Google Adding A GMB Post When You Update Hours, but..., Local University
- "Buy Gift Card" Now Prominent on Google Maps App, Local University
- A linguistic approach to creating content that ranks, Yoast
- What Are Sitelinks and How Do I Edit Them?, Ahrefs
- How Google Might Rank Image Search Results, SEO By The Sea
- Page Speed Optimization: Metrics, Tools, and How to Improve — Best of Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Amplify don’t Cannibalize: Integrated Marketing, Aimclear
- COVID-19: EMEA insights and advertising tips – July 2, Microsoft Advertising
- Grillin’ it: Barbecue trends and family recipes, Google Blog