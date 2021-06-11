Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google June 2021 Core Update Touched Down, Local Search Ranking Update, Google Predator Algorithms & More

It was a pretty busy week, but to start off, I posted my big monthly Google webmaster report - catch up there on the month. Google released the June 2021 core update on June 2nd, but most SEOs didnâ€™t really feel it until Saturday June 5th or Sunday June 6th and they did indeed feel it. This core update may have impacted product review sites, but there was no specific product reviews update that was released. Google may have pushed out a local search ranking update on Tuesday, June 8th. Google said it has algorithms that target predatory and exploitative websites, that produce slanderous content - letâ€™s call it the Google Predator algorithm. Google talked about how it treats multiple anchor text variations on the same page to the same URL. Google also said it will try to treat rel link attributes of nofollow, ugc and sponsored differently. Google also said it can understand and rank inclusive language properly. Google does not want you to rank its ranking factors, so stop it with RankBrain. Just another remind, stop spamming Googlers with link buying and selling requests, it will be used against you. Google said for unnatural link manual actions, disavowing is not enough. Google added back order availability to the product structured data markup. Google said you do need some unique content if you have templated content above the fold. Google posted more details on adult video content in its video best practices help document. Google Ads released version 8 of the Ads API. Google partners can keep their current partner badges through February 2022. Google is testing a magnifying glass at the right footer of the mobile results. Google is at it again with testing customized query based background header graphics in Google Search. Google's unconference event is scheduled within two weeks. 20% of you still call Google Search Console, Google Webmaster Tools but half of you call Google Ads, Google AdWords. And the big industry news is that Moz was acquired by iContact, was it a good thing? And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Search Topics of Discussion:

