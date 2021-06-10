Almost Half Call It AdWords 3 Years After Google Rebranded Google AdWords To Google Ads

It has been almost three years since Google rebranded Google AdWords to Google Ads and still almost half of us still refer to it as AdWords or Google AdWords and not Google Ads. I'll be honest, I call it Google Ads now but I write it a lot, so that helps.

But to be fair, we have been calling it Google AdWords for about 18 years and we have only been calling it Google Ads for about 3 years. So it makes sense. It is like calling Google Search Console, Google Webmaster Tools. I call it Search Console, not Webmaster Tools anymore.

I ran a poll on Twitter the other day asking do you still call it Google AdWords or you call it Google Ads? The poll received over 900 votes and 43.8% of those who responded said they still call it Google AdWords and 56.2% said they call it Google Ads.

Here is the poll:

Do you still call it Google AdWords or you call it Google Ads? — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) June 8, 2021

I was not sure what to expect but I don't think I expected almost 50% to still call it AdWords. But again, I was curious, so I posted the poll.

Does this surprise you?

