Google 2021 Search Central Unconference On June 21st

Google has announced less than 12 days before the event kicks off that they are bringing back the Google Search Central Unconference. It is on June 21st at 3PM UTC (11am ET) and you can register over here.

The unconference is basically a more fluid, less presentation oriented event where the attendees actively participate in the event. This is going to be done virtually, as you would expect, where you login over Google Meet to different session rooms and chat with liked-minded folks.

Google said you get to choose which sessions you want to attend and actively participate in. You will shape the event by taking part in discussions, feedback sessions, and similar formats that need your input. Google said it is "your chance to collaborate with other site owners, SEOs, developers, digital marketers, publishers, and Google product teams, such as Search Console and Google Search, which helps us deliver more value to you and the community."

I am sure that by the time this blog post is live the event gets sold out, like last year with over 500 people waitlisted. I registered but I am not yet approved yet, who knows, maybe I won't be approved.

Once your registration is confirmed, you will receive the invitation for the Google Meet call on June 20th with all the other participants, the MC, and the session facilitators.

You have until June 14th to apply to participate and then unlike last time, Google will then select who gets to join the event between June 14th and 16th. Last time it was more about first-come, first-serve. On June 21st participants will be able to join the virtual Unconference event via Google Meet.

This is not a typical event, but it is fun to try out and learn from some of the best minds in the space.

A reminder, you have until the 14th to register over here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.