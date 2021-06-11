PSA: Google Will Use Your Link Spam Email Requests Against You

Just another reminder that if you spam people asking to buy links or other link schemes, Google will potentially use that email and the sites listed in that email against you. John Mueller of Google said on Twitter the other day "Yes, we do use these kinds of lists to check our existing manual actions & algorithmic classifications, as well as to expand them."

This was after John posted this tweet:

And he was asked "Would any action ever be taken from an email like this?" John said yes. He said "Yes, we do use these kinds of lists to check our existing manual actions & algorithmic classifications, as well as to expand them. I like seeing "we're already covering most of these algorithmically." Obviously you can't just drop the list of URLs into a file blindly though."

Gary Illyes from Google raised a glass to this:

Now, this is not the first time Google has said this. Gary Illyes from Google in 2017 where someone emailed him about link buying based on DA. Heck, even in 2016, someone emailed Matt Cutts with paid link requests. It is just not smart to ask Googlers who work on search to break their own webmaster guidelines.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

