PSA: Google Will Use Your Link Spam Email Requests Against You

Just another reminder that if you spam people asking to buy links or other link schemes, Google will potentially use that email and the sites listed in that email against you. John Mueller of Google said on Twitter the other day "Yes, we do use these kinds of lists to check our existing manual actions & algorithmic classifications, as well as to expand them."

This was after John posted this tweet:

Email subject: "Guest posting DA 80 google news site permanent do-follow links"



Me: Ah, someone's forwarding us a spam report



Email: ... "I have an extensive network of trusted publishers and bloggers ... Here is my site list: ..." pic.twitter.com/4YmBRIeIqM — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) June 10, 2021

And he was asked "Would any action ever be taken from an email like this?" John said yes. He said "Yes, we do use these kinds of lists to check our existing manual actions & algorithmic classifications, as well as to expand them. I like seeing "we're already covering most of these algorithmically." Obviously you can't just drop the list of URLs into a file blindly though."

Gary Illyes from Google raised a glass to this:

To all of you sending to our public aliases offers to buy links: THANK YOU! And thanks for including your whole high DA repertoire, too! pic.twitter.com/UFpyb8qXKB — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) June 10, 2021

Now, this is not the first time Google has said this. Gary Illyes from Google in 2017 where someone emailed him about link buying based on DA. Heck, even in 2016, someone emailed Matt Cutts with paid link requests. It is just not smart to ask Googlers who work on search to break their own webmaster guidelines.

