Daily Search Forum Recap: June 11, 2021

Jun 11, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has a new set of algorithms aimed at demoting libel and exploitative content, we are naming it the Google Predatory algorithms. There may have been a Google local search algorithm update this past Tuesday. Google is testing custom background graphics based on your query, again. Google Partners can keep their badges for another year. And a lot more and check out the weekly video recap. Have a great weekend everyone!

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google June 2021 Core Update Touched Down, Local Search Ranking Update, Google Predator Algorithms & More
    It was a pretty busy week, but to start off, I posted my big monthly Google webmaster report - catch up there on the month. Google released the June 2021 core update on June 2nd...
  • Google Predator Algorithms Target Exploitative & Slanderous Sites
    The New York Times published a story on how Google has been working on and continues to work on algorithms aiming at preventing sites that extort people from ranking well in Google Search. The Google Predator algorithm (which I am kind of calling it) aims to remove slanderous content from appearing in Google's search results for people's names but it goes beyond that.
  • 20% Call Google Search Console, Webmaster Tools - 6 Years After Rebranding
    So while about half of you call Google Ads, Google AdWords, only 20% of you call Google Search Console, Webmaster Tools. I ran a poll for both to see if the new branding is sticking and clearly, it takes time but the new brand does for the most part stick.
  • Google Local Search Ranking Update On June 8th
    We may have seen a Google local search ranking update on Tuesday, June 8th. The BrightLocal tracking tool showed significant changes and volatility on June 8th, with a bit of heat also on June 6th and June 9th.
  • Google Partners Can Keep Their Status Through February 2022
    Search Engine Land reported that Google told them that Google Partners can now keep their existing status and partner badges through February 2022. This is after postponing and then lessening the requirements of this program last year.
  • PSA: Google Will Use Your Link Spam Email Requests Against You
    Just another reminder that if you spam people asking to buy links or other link schemes, Google will potentially use that email and the sites listed in that email against you. John Mueller of Google said on Twitter the other day "Yes, we do use these kinds of lists to check our existing manual actions & algorithmic classifications, as well as to expand them."
  • Google Search Tests Custom Designed Backgrounds Based On Query Again
    Only nine months ago, Google tested a feature to show a graphic behind the Google search box header, that was customized based on your query. So if you searched for [flowers], Google would show an image of flowers as the header for Google Search. Google ran into issues where it was showing some nudity or not PG-13 related images for some queries and halted the experiment. Well, now Google is testing it again - 9 months later.
  • Rainbow Croissants at Google
    Here is a photo I found on Instagram from 2018 from the GooglePlex, the main Google offices in Mountain View, California of a plate of croissants. The person who posted called them rainbow croissants

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google June 2021 Core Update Touched Down, Local Search Ranking Update, Google Predator Algorithms & More
 
blog comments powered by Disqus