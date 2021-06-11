Daily Search Forum Recap: June 11, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has a new set of algorithms aimed at demoting libel and exploitative content, we are naming it the Google Predatory algorithms. There may have been a Google local search algorithm update this past Tuesday. Google is testing custom background graphics based on your query, again. Google Partners can keep their badges for another year. And a lot more and check out the weekly video recap. Have a great weekend everyone!
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google June 2021 Core Update Touched Down, Local Search Ranking Update, Google Predator Algorithms & More
It was a pretty busy week, but to start off, I posted my big monthly Google webmaster report - catch up there on the month. Google released the June 2021 core update on June 2nd...
- Google Predator Algorithms Target Exploitative & Slanderous Sites
The New York Times published a story on how Google has been working on and continues to work on algorithms aiming at preventing sites that extort people from ranking well in Google Search. The Google Predator algorithm (which I am kind of calling it) aims to remove slanderous content from appearing in Google's search results for people's names but it goes beyond that.
- 20% Call Google Search Console, Webmaster Tools - 6 Years After Rebranding
So while about half of you call Google Ads, Google AdWords, only 20% of you call Google Search Console, Webmaster Tools. I ran a poll for both to see if the new branding is sticking and clearly, it takes time but the new brand does for the most part stick.
- Google Local Search Ranking Update On June 8th
We may have seen a Google local search ranking update on Tuesday, June 8th. The BrightLocal tracking tool showed significant changes and volatility on June 8th, with a bit of heat also on June 6th and June 9th.
- Google Partners Can Keep Their Status Through February 2022
Search Engine Land reported that Google told them that Google Partners can now keep their existing status and partner badges through February 2022. This is after postponing and then lessening the requirements of this program last year.
- PSA: Google Will Use Your Link Spam Email Requests Against You
Just another reminder that if you spam people asking to buy links or other link schemes, Google will potentially use that email and the sites listed in that email against you. John Mueller of Google said on Twitter the other day "Yes, we do use these kinds of lists to check our existing manual actions & algorithmic classifications, as well as to expand them."
- Google Search Tests Custom Designed Backgrounds Based On Query Again
Only nine months ago, Google tested a feature to show a graphic behind the Google search box header, that was customized based on your query. So if you searched for [flowers], Google would show an image of flowers as the header for Google Search. Google ran into issues where it was showing some nudity or not PG-13 related images for some queries and halted the experiment. Well, now Google is testing it again - 9 months later.
- Rainbow Croissants at Google
Here is a photo I found on Instagram from 2018 from the GooglePlex, the main Google offices in Mountain View, California of a plate of croissants. The person who posted called them rainbow croissants
Other Great Search Threads:
- Missing a live sports game can cause FOMO for any fan. Now you can catch up on all the big plays and highlights from @MLB and UEFA #EURO2020 games on Web Stories so you don't have to worry when other plans get in the way of the ga, Google on Twitter
- That's a long filter! Limits are 4096 characters for regex filters and 10240 characters for other match types., Daniel Waisberg on Twitter
- The June 2021 Core Update is an "odd" one. Very unique patterns & behavior. In fact, it's been really hard to find any considerable patterns, etc. But here's one case I stumbled on that is just... beautiful. thread, Mordy Oberstein on Twitter
- Google Chrome Ends Simplified Domain Experiment, WebmasterWorld
- Just because a site is accepted in Google News doesn't mean it'll get a lot of traffic from Google News. If you have questions about news, I'd recommend posting in the news publisher help forum., John Mueller on Twitter
- We get spam reports in lots of forms, most of the time the majority of the spammy sites are known, and a bunch will be listed just to make the list look interesting. And like before, submitting a spam report, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google demotes libelous content in search through its predatory sites algorithms
- How can you prepare for Google’s page experience update?
- If almost everyone uses Google, does that make it a public utility?; Thursday’s daily brief
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Get privacy-safe customer insights with Google Analytics, Google Blog
- How To Use Google Optimize, Tillison Consulting
Industry & Business
- Google is using A.I. to design chip floorplans faster than humans, CNBC
- Google pledges to work with UK regulator in plan to remove browser cookies, Reuters
Links & Content Marketing
- Content Marketing for Startups: How to Succeed Even Early On, Search Engine Journal
- Content Marketing Metrics to Measure Results, MarketingProfs
- How AI is spinning the game of Content Marketing: Get ready for the future, Read/Write
Local & Maps
- 3D GPS company NextNav will go public in SPAC at $1.2B value, VentureBeat
- Google Local Spam Hall of Fame: Just How Long Can a Google My Business Name Be?, Mike Blumenthal
- How Local Delivery Stops App Giants From Eating Restaurants’ Lunch, Near Media
Mobile & Voice
SEO
- Google Seeks to Break Vicious Cycle of Online Slander, New York Times
- How an artist hacked her way to the top of Google's results, Fast Company
- Improving Search to better protect people from harassment, Google Blog
PPC
- GroupM forecasts 22% jump in U.S. media ad revenue, Ad Age
- How to Use PPC to Change Brand Messaging, Portent
- Optimization score expands to Video action campaigns, Google Ads Help
- Our commitments for the Privacy Sandbox, Google Blog
- Privacy analysis of FLoC, Mozilla
- Related video extensions now globally available, Google Ads Help
Search Features
- Catch all the big plays with sports web stories, Google Blog
Other Search
- AI system outperforms humans in designing floorplans for microchips, Nature
- Chrome will make text snippet sharing much prettier in the future, Android Police
- Google abandons experiment to show simplified domain URLs in Chrome, The Record by Recorded Future
- Update Google Chrome Right Now to Avoid a Zero-Day Vulnerability, How To Geek
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.