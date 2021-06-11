Daily Search Forum Recap: June 11, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has a new set of algorithms aimed at demoting libel and exploitative content, we are naming it the Google Predatory algorithms. There may have been a Google local search algorithm update this past Tuesday. Google is testing custom background graphics based on your query, again. Google Partners can keep their badges for another year. And a lot more and check out the weekly video recap. Have a great weekend everyone!

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

Here’s what Chrome OS would look like with Assistant Snapshot or a calendar tool, Chrome Unboxed

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Catch all the big plays with sports web stories, Google Blog

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.