Google Ads API Version 8.0 Now Available

Google has released version 8.0 of the Google Ads API that includes a ton of new features including cross-account bidding strategies, label retrieval, CallAdInfo support, cart data support for conversions, smart campaign support and much more.

Version 7.0 of the Google Ads API was released on April 28, 2021, only 6 weeks ago. Google even released a highlight video of what is new in version 8 of the Google Ads API:

Here is everything new in version 8.0:

Account Management

Added CustomerClient.applied_labels to show the labels applied to customers managed by the requesting manager customer.

CallOnlyAdInfo is replaced with CallAdInfo.

Added CANNOT_UPDATE_DEPRECATED_ADS to AdGroupAdError.

Set response_content_type to MUTABLE_RESOURCE as a request parameter to return all the fields mutated in a mutate request for CustomerAssetService, CampaignAssetService and AdGroupAssetService.

Added support for the following metrics for CustomerAsset, CampaignAsset and AdGroupAsset: absolute_top_impression_percentage, all_conversions, all_conversions_from_interactions_rate, all_conversions_value, average_cost, average_cpc, average_cpe, average_cpm, average_cpv, clicks, conversions, conversions_from_interactions_rate, conversions_value, cost_micros, cost_per_all_conversions, cost_per_conversion, cross_device_conversions, ctr, engagement_rate, engagements, interactions, interaction_event_types, interaction_rate, impressions, top_impression_percentage, value_per_all_conversions, value_per_conversion, video_view_rate, video_views

Added segments.asset_interaction_target for CustomerAsset, CampaignAsset and AdGroupAsset to indicate if the interactions are on the asset itself.

Added AssetFieldTypeViewService to support retrieving metrics for each asset field type when the asset is used as extension.

Updated the following values of LeadFormFieldUserInputType: Replaced GIVEN_NAME with FIRST_NAME and Replaced FAMILY_NAME with LAST_NAME.

Asset-based extensions: SitelinkAsset, CalloutAsset, StructuredSnippetAsset, which were available for test accounts in v7, will be enabled for production accounts two weeks after this release.

Added TransactionAttribute.item_attribute to support associate information about a sold item with a transaction.

Added the following fields to UserAttribute: last_purchase_date_time, average_purchase_count, average_purchase_value_micros, acquisition_date_time

Added the following values to OfflineUserDataJobError: FUTURE_TIME_NOT_ALLOWED and LAST_PURCHASE_TIME_LESS_THAN_ACQUISITION_TIME

Updated Maximize_conversion_value.target_roas to support an optional Target ROAS setting on the Maximize Conversion Value portfolio and standard bidding strategies for Search campaigns. This field will become mutable for all customers at a future date. We will post a notification on the Google Ads Developer blog when developers can update this field.

Updated Maximize_conversions.target_cpa to support an optional Target CPA setting on the Maximize Conversions portfolio and standard bidding strategies for Search campaigns. This field will become mutable for all customers at a future date. We will post a notification on the Google Ads Developer blog when developers can update this field.

Added support for [creating and managing cross-account bidding strategies]/google-ads/api/docs/campaigns/bidding/cross-account-strategies) in manager accounts, and the ability to attach them to campaigns in customer accounts:

Added BiddingStrategy.currency_code for bidding strategies in manager customers, which can be set on creation and defaults to the manager customer's currency. For serving customers, this field cannot be set; all strategies in a serving customer implicitly use the serving customer's currency. In all cases the effective_currency_code field returns the currency used by the strategy.



Added AccessibleBiddingStrategy to represent a view of all BiddingStrategies owned by and shared with the customer.



Added AccessibleBiddingStrategyService to read accessible bidding strategies.



Added Campaign.accessible_bidding_strategy for retrieving the fields of the portfolio bidding strategy identified by bidding_strategy.When a campaign uses a cross-account bidding strategy, this will be a subset of the properties normally defined for a bidding strategy, since certain properties are only accessible by a bidding strategy’s owner.

Replaced CampaignError.PAYMENT_MODE_NOT_COMPATIBLE_WITH_VIEW_THROUGH_CONVERSION with CampaignError.NOT_COMPATIBLE_WITH_VIEW_THROUGH_CONVERSION_OPTIMIZATION. Reports incompatibilities with view through conversions setup. Added support for Smart campaigns:

Added new enum values to support Smart campaigns: BudgetTypeEnum.SMART_CAMPAIGN AdGroupTypeEnum.SMART_CAMPAIGN_ADS and Added SmartCampaignSetting and SmartCampaignSettingService to configure Smart campaigns.



Added KeywordThemeConstantService and SmartCampaignSuggestService to retrieve suggestions for Smart campaign budgets and keyword themes.



Added smart_campaign_search_term_view to retrieve performance metrics for Smart campaigns.

Added ClickConversion.cart_data to support uploading conversions with shopping cart information.

Added CONVERSION_NOT_COMPLIANT_WITH_ATT_POLICY to ConversionUploadError.

Added DetailedDemographicService to retrieve UserInterest with DetailedDemographic as the TaxonomyType.

Added DYNAMIC_FILTER_INVALID_CHAIN_IDS to FeedItemSetError.

Added support for the following fields for Customer and Campaign resources. segments.recommendation_type, metrics.optimization_score_url and metrics.optimization_score_uplift

