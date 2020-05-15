Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Local Update, Hit But Core Update, Losing Relevance & Google Local Changes

This week in search, Google confirmed that there was no major local search ranking update recently. I believe my site, the Search Engine Roundtable, was hit by the May 2020 core update. WordPress is getting close to integrating directly with Google’s XML Sitemap features. Google said a slow ranking decline over time means your site is losing relevance. Also, if your pages are deindexing in Google search, it is probably a relevancy issue also. Google said if you merge or split sites, Google will see that as a new site. Google is still crawling and processing the old AJAX crawling schema even thought it was deprecated long ago. Google is testing showing search snippets in boxes with a shadow effect. Google also has personalized search suggestions. Google My Business is now backfilling the reviews in Google My Business. Google Posts for COVID-19 will replace your other Google Posts. Google is dropping your business web site and call buttons in the local panel if you mark your business as temporarily closed. Google Local Inventory ads now have a curbside pickup option. Google My Business now added donation and gift card link options. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

