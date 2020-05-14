Google My Business Reviews Backfilling Now After Reviews Halted For COVID-19

Google suspended displaying new business reviews in Google Local/Google My Business in March. Well, now, Google seems to be showing new reviews and backfilling old reviews that were submitted between now and then.

The ongoing Local Search Forums thread has numerous local SEOs are saying they are seeing them come in now, as of a day or so ago. Here are some comments:

Update: We're seeing them back on for construction & lawyers now too.

Personal Injury, HVAC, and dispensary's so far today.

Yesterday a few towing companies saw new reviews posted--nothing from the backlog.

New reviews are publishing now. Old ones haven't published yet but Google has confirmed they will be.

Our reviews just posted this morning.

Ben Fisher shared a screen shot with me last night on Twitter of old reviews now being filled:

More GMB Functionality returning! A backfilled review from 5 weeks ago!#localseo @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/KMe1gdVgLs — Ben Fisher (@TheSocialDude) May 13, 2020

So check your reviews over the next day or so and see if you got some new ones, that were from weeks and weeks ago.

