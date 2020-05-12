Google Local Inventory Adds Curbside Pickup Badge

Google announced it is now testing curbside pickup labels in the local inventory ads in Google search. This should help increase business and sales for some retailers according to Google. The "curbside pickup badge to highlight contactless pickup availability," Google added.

This feature is available in the countries where local inventory ads have launched: Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the U.S.

Here is what it looks like:

Petco is using the curbside pickup badge to highlight contactless pickup availability on essential products like pet food and supplies that are available nearby for same-day or next-day pickup. “As a trusted partner in caring for the overall health and wellness of pets, we’re committed to ensuring pet parents have the essential products they need during this time,” said Jay Altschuler, Petco Vice President of Media Transformation. “To make shopping easier and safer for both pet parents and our own employees, we’ve proudly made a number of changes including launching curbside pickup at most Petco stores nationwide.”

