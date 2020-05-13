Google Search Suggestions Based On Your Recent Search Activity

Google for the past month or so has been giving over search suggestions to some logged in searchers. These search suggestions are not based on generic queries but based on that specific users recent activity within Google.

This was first reported at Android Police but then covered at Search Engine Land.

George Nguyen reported that when he did a search for [noise cancelling headphones], his prior search was for [google home]. So the search suggestion that came up was [noise cancelling headphones with google assistant]. Yes, I was able to replicate this:

I like Mordy Oberstein's spin on it:

Hmmmm what a coincidence... Google has launched free product listings and SUDDENLY here's a VERY sublime way of pushing more products in front of you based on your own search history.



This is so surprising to see! Just... wow! #SEO https://t.co/J4Td7jrmft — Mordy Oberstein (@MordyOberstein) May 7, 2020

In any event, just keep an eye on this...

