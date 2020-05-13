Google Search Suggestions Based On Your Recent Search Activity

May 13, 2020
Google for the past month or so has been giving over search suggestions to some logged in searchers. These search suggestions are not based on generic queries but based on that specific users recent activity within Google.

This was first reported at Android Police but then covered at Search Engine Land.

George Nguyen reported that when he did a search for [noise cancelling headphones], his prior search was for [google home]. So the search suggestion that came up was [noise cancelling headphones with google assistant]. Yes, I was able to replicate this:

I like Mordy Oberstein's spin on it:

In any event, just keep an eye on this...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

