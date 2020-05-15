Daily Search Forum Recap: May 15, 2020

May 15, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Local Update, Hit But Core Update, Losing Relevance & Google Local Changes
    This week in search, Google confirmed that there was no major local search ranking update recently. I believe my site, the Search Engine Roundtable...
  • Google: Core Updates Do Not Impact Google My Business Data
    Google's John Mueller was asked if the Google May 2020 core update or any core update can have an impact on the Google My Business reports. He said no, core updates in Google Search are unrelated to Google My Business. But yes, we did see many local search ranking changes before, during and after this Google core update was announced.
  • Google Developer Docs Take About Two Weeks To Be Translated
    Lizzi Harvey, a tech writer at Google who works on a lot of the search related developer documents, said on Twitter that it normally takes about two weeks for the developer documents to be translated. So if the document is published in English on May 1st, it will take until about May 14th to be shown in other languages.
  • Google Deindexing Your Site? It Might Be Related To Quality Issues.
    Google's John Mueller said in a video hangout from May 1st, that often when he looks into SEOs or publishers complaining about Google de-indexing issues, often the issue is with Google not finding enough quality on the pages it has deindexed. John said in these cases, Google no longer wants to index the pages because they do not meet the quality benchmark.
  • Google Joke: How Many SEOs Does It Take To Screw In A Light Bulb?
    It has been a rough few months for a lot of us, so here is a corny SEO and Google joke I found on Twitter. Rob Delory asked John Mueller of Google "how many SEO's does it take to screw in a light bulb?" John responded, "it depends."
  • Google Tests Boxes With Shadows For Search Result Snippets
    Google seems to be heavily testing a new search results interface. Outlined search result snippets with a shadow effect. So the snippets that are boxes in, look a bit raised off the web page.
  • Google Wooden Crates
    I've only seen massive wooden crates with the Google logo on them and those were used for shipping. Here are smaller wooden crates with the Google logo used for decorative purposes. This was shared o

