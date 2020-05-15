Daily Search Forum Recap: May 15, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Local Update, Hit But Core Update, Losing Relevance & Google Local Changes
This week in search, Google confirmed that there was no major local search ranking update recently. I believe my site, the Search Engine Roundtable...
- Google: Core Updates Do Not Impact Google My Business Data
Google's John Mueller was asked if the Google May 2020 core update or any core update can have an impact on the Google My Business reports. He said no, core updates in Google Search are unrelated to Google My Business. But yes, we did see many local search ranking changes before, during and after this Google core update was announced.
- Google Developer Docs Take About Two Weeks To Be Translated
Lizzi Harvey, a tech writer at Google who works on a lot of the search related developer documents, said on Twitter that it normally takes about two weeks for the developer documents to be translated. So if the document is published in English on May 1st, it will take until about May 14th to be shown in other languages.
- Google Deindexing Your Site? It Might Be Related To Quality Issues.
Google's John Mueller said in a video hangout from May 1st, that often when he looks into SEOs or publishers complaining about Google de-indexing issues, often the issue is with Google not finding enough quality on the pages it has deindexed. John said in these cases, Google no longer wants to index the pages because they do not meet the quality benchmark.
- Google Joke: How Many SEOs Does It Take To Screw In A Light Bulb?
It has been a rough few months for a lot of us, so here is a corny SEO and Google joke I found on Twitter. Rob Delory asked John Mueller of Google "how many SEO's does it take to screw in a light bulb?" John responded, "it depends."
- Google Tests Boxes With Shadows For Search Result Snippets
Google seems to be heavily testing a new search results interface. Outlined search result snippets with a shadow effect. So the snippets that are boxes in, look a bit raised off the web page.
- Google Wooden Crates
I've only seen massive wooden crates with the Google logo on them and those were used for shipping. Here are smaller wooden crates with the Google logo used for decorative purposes. This was shared o
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- My blog is a decade-old scrape of its last Wordpress iteration. It gets 100 PSI score, no way I'm messing with it!, Brian White on Twitter
- The difference is subtle: https://t.co/JdQgDsfjRu -- for scrolling, you probably don't want the back-button in the browser to just take you one page back up (there's no SEO difference)., John Mueller on Twitter
- Covid Testing Data for Google Business Profiles Can Now be Submitted to Third Party https://t.co/P4qXUHnuP3 #CovidTesting @GoogleMyBiz @rustybrick @localuniv https://t.co/g5fO6qXiky, Andy Simpson on Twitter
- PSA: his website that has a page for every possible conversion variation between Celsius, Fahrenheit, Kelvin, and Rankine for values between -10k and +10k, down to two decimals for good measure, is not ranking, Gary Illyes on Twitter
- There are always bugs, but in general, that's pretty common & expected., John Mueller on Twitter
- Sounds like Googlebot needs to learn how to roll a dice :). My usual advice is to not rely on interpretation of mixed signals, and rather to be as explicit as possible with regards to your preferred outcom, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
