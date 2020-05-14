WordPress Google Sitemaps Integration Getting Closer

Last June we reported that Google was looking to build directly into WordPress the automatic generation and submission of XML Sitemaps. This way when you publish content, and you didn't set up an XML Sitemap, the XML Sitemap file will be done automatically.

Gary Illyes from Google said on Twitter that WordPress might get native sitemap support!" He shared this tweet from Pascal Birchler, a Google engineer, who said "we're making great progress towards a merge proposal for WordPress 5.5." This is in regards to getting the XML Sitemaps feature plugin for WordPress built into WordPress 5.5 as a default.

Hey-o! WP might get native sitemap support! https://t.co/jIDvnm0bFH — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) May 13, 2020

How soon will this come out? Good question. How will this happen if you already have XML Sitemaps published? I am not sure, but I suspect they thought this through.

Forum discussion at Twitter.