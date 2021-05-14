Search News Buzz Video Recap: Two Google Algorithm Updates, Machine Learning at Google, Google My Business Updates & More

While we had our typical weekend Google Search ranking update, we also saw a ton of chatter on Thursday morning and that is unusual. So there may have been two updates to Google Search this past week, one between May 7th and 9th and the other on May 13th. With that, Danny Sullivan of Google confirmed the company did not launch any new core update since December 2020. I asked John Mueller more about how Google uses machine learning and his response was interesting. Google’s Danny Sullivan said it does not use The Trust Project directly for search rankings. Google I/O is next week, and there are already videos in the queue around SEO and search. Google Search Console changed how it reports on event structured data. Schema.org launched its replacement for the Google structured data testing tool. Google may be showing more people also ask results. Google may be testing a local ten pack, but it might be a bug. Google My Business added Google My Business is going to add direction requests and website visits to the performance report. Google My Business also launched a new call history report, this time with data. They also released a booking report in the performance report but it does not show much data at all. There was a bug for 18 months or so that displayed the addresses of businesses that set their addresses not to show in the local results. Google released a video on how it labels Google ads after Rachel Maddow may have had malware messing up the ads. Google Search launched a new easter egg for a query on dvd screensaver and for the 25th anniversary of the WNBA. Just a note, I am offline Monday and Tuesday for a Jewish holiday, so I won’t be posting any breaking news since I won’t be able to turn on my computer. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Search Topics of Discussion:

