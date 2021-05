If you do a search for WNBA on its 25th anniversary you will get a nice easter egg in Google to celebrate. Try it out on you desktop browser or mobile browser by searching for [wnba].

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google said on Twitter last night "She searches, she shoots, she scores! Dribble over to Search to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the @wnba".

Pretty cool!

Forum discussion at Twitter.