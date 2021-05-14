Daily Search Forum Recap: May 14, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Two Google Algorithm Updates, Machine Learning at Google, Google My Business Updates & More
While we had our typical weekend Google Search ranking update, we also saw a ton of chatter on Thursday morning and that is unusual. So there may have been two updates to Google Search this past week, one between May 7th and 9th and the other on May 13th...
- Google Confirms No Broad Core Update Since December 2020
Danny Sullivan of Google confirmed that Google has not released a new broad core update since the company last confirmed one in December of last year, December 2020. Danny said on Twitter "we haven't had a broad core update. We do announce those," when asked about if there was some sort of update recently.
- Trends That Will Shake Up The SEO World In The Future
Nicolas Bouchand posted on Twitter that he is working on his thesis and selected SEO as the subject. He asked on Twitter "What do you think are the trends that will shake up the sector and that will absolutely have to be mastered?" John Mueller of Google retweeted it and I thought the responses were interesting.
- Google: Just Because Your Site Ranks Well Now, Doesn't Mean It Will Rank Well Forever
Just like Saved By The Bell was great for four seasons in 1989, it didn't mean it would come back and be a success in 2020. Same with your website that ranked well in the early 2000s or even ranks well today, it doesn't mean that since it ranked well or ranks well now, that it will always rank well in the future.
- Google Partner Bike Gift
The other day we showed you photos of the e-scooter Google sent some Google Partners. But Google not only sent scooters but also these funky Google bikes.
- Google Search WNBA Easter Egg
If you do a search for WNBA on its 25th anniversary you will get a nice easter egg in Google to celebrate. Try it out on you desktop browser or mobile browser by searching for [wnba].
