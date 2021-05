Do a search in Google for [dvd screensaver] and just wait a bit. The Google logo will start to move around and change colors, like an old fashion screensaver for a TV, monitor, DVD and so on.

Above is a GIF of it in action, but below is a higher quality video of it in action:

I believe this was first posted by Google Search engineer Zouhir on Twitter tonight.

Can you trigger this for other keyword variations?

