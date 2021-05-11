Report: Google Showing People Also Ask Results More Often

Both Semrush and RankRanger are reporting an increase in the frequency Google shows the "people also ask" types of search featured in its search results. It is not a huge jump but up a few percentage points according to both trackers starting on May 6th.

Here is the Semrush chart that shows an increase from 59.1% to 64.1%:

Here is the RankRanger chart that shows an increase from 64% to 66.1%:

Brodie Clark noticed this and said on Twitter "seeing an uptick (several % points) of People Also Ask on desktop search results. This is good news for content creation, considering the insights you can get from related questions for queries. Keep an eye on the PAA 👀"

If you do not know what the people also ask box is, here is a screen shot to remind you:

Forum discussion at Twitter.