SEO Sessions At Google I/O

Google I/O kicks off next week and it is open to all, remotely, online. I will actually be offline Monday and Tuesday of next week for a Jewish holiday and I/O starts on Tuesday, so I will miss watching some of these live. Although, I think many of the sessions were pre-recorded?

Google always announces new and exciting geeked out stuff at I/O, so I will catch up with those announcements late Tuesday night.

The Google Search Console team shared the sessions they are running at the event including:

There are a bunch more you likely won't want to miss, like the keynote, what's new with Assistant and plenty more - so check the program.

