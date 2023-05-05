Search News Buzz Video Recap: Unconfirmed May Google Update, Bing Chat Opens To All, E-E-A-T Factors & Syndicated Content

This week, I posted the monthly Google webmaster report for May 2023. Google may have pushed out an unconfirmed search algorithm update on May 1st and 2nd, and that update seems to have heated up in a big way later on in the week. Microsoft opened Bing Chat to all and updated some features. Google uses a mix of factors to determine if content demonstrates E-E-A-T. Google says don’t use the canonical tag for syndicated content anymore. Google says video descriptions in structured data are now just a recommendation. Google says disavowing links based on third-party data is a terrible idea. Google does not trust outbound links from spammy sites. Google is highlighting text in the “things to know” section. Google is testing perspectives as a search filter. Google is testing pros and cons in the video section. Google image and video search is rolling out blurring images and videos for SafeSearch. Google said search impression share is not coming to Performance Max in Google Ads. Microsoft Advertising added campaign-level change history and code-free conversions and postponed the enhanced CPC change. Google Business Profiles listed tips for bulk verification delays. Oh, Google confirmed it does send texts to businesses to verify data. Most SEOs got started by reading and practicing, a poll said. I had Glenn Gabe on the vlog this week, and for the next few weeks, check it out. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.
