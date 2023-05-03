Google Also Highlighting Text In Things To Know Section

Google launched highlighting of text within featured snippets some time ago, after a ton of testing. We saw it also in people also ask and now we are seeing it in the "things to know" section.
Here is a screenshot showing how the "Things to know" section on the right side, when expanded, can highlight portions of the text, just like people also ask highlights and featured snippet highlights:
This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani the other day and he posted this on Twitter:
🧵adding - also things to know with blue highlights. pic.twitter.com/69VmRdM5Lo— Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) May 1, 2023
I mean, this makes sense, they are all part of the featured snippet family.
Also knowledge panels:
Also KP pic.twitter.com/uiUwkSrYz2— Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) May 3, 2023
