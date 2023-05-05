Google: We Do Not Trust Links From Spammy Sites

In the latest Google SEO office hours, Google said that Google does not trust outbound links from a site they think is spammy. Duy Nguyen from the Google Search Quality team said this at the 35-second mark into the video.

The question was, "If a domain gets penalized does it affect the links that are outbound from it?"

Duy Nguyen responded, "I assume by penalize you mean that the domain was demoted by our spam algorithms or manual actions." "In general, yes, we don't trust links from sites we know our spam," he added.

This is common knowledge and something we covered before, but it is good to have someone from the spam system say it so clearly.

Here is the video embed:

