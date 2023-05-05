Daily Search Forum Recap: May 5, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google May algorithm update is heating up even more, we are seeing a lot of volatility and Google has not confirmed it yet. Google said it does not trust outbound links on spammy sites. Google said descriptions are no longer required in video structured data. Google is testing a perspectives search filter. Google said Googlebot doesn't need to take up any percentage of server activity. Plus, I posted my weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

Google working to bring Bard AI to Pixel phones as a widget, 9to5Google

SEO

Why rank tracking is important for SEO, Wix SEO Hub

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.