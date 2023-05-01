Poll: Most SEOs Got Started By Reading & Practicing Alone

A poll on Twitter asks SEOs how they got started doing SEO. The poll showed that most got started in SEO by reading and then practicing alone.

The poll was from Pedro Dias, and he posted it on Twitter and it had 465 responses. Yes, I know this is a small sample of the whole SEO space, and it is biased a bit because it is just looking at SEOs who are on Twitter and saw his poll. But I found it interesting and wanted to share it.

The responses to How did you get started in SEO?

55.5% Read + practicing alone

20.9% Just went along (or other response

17.8% Mentored by someone

5.8% Enrolled in a course

I am in the read and practiced alone group.

Here is the poll on Twitter:

How did you get started in SEO? — Pedro Dias (@pedrodias) April 28, 2023

Did Pedro miss some options? You can post only so many options on Twitter, so he probably did. :)

