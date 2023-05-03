Microsoft Advertising Gains Campaign-Level Change History, Code-Free Conversions & Postpones Enhanced CPC

Microsoft Advertising announced many new changes and information yesterday, including a new campaign-level change history report, new code-free conversions for Smart Campaigns accounts with Multi-platform, postponing the Enhanced CPC change, and more.

(1) Change history for campaign-level conversions: Microsoft Advertising will be updating the change history report to include campaign-level conversions. This will show you when campaign-level goals are both added and removed from campaigns. Microsoft said this is "to help bring awareness to any changes made and help you troubleshoot as needed."

Here is what it looks like:

This is rolling out over the next few weeks.

(2) Code-free conversions for Smart Campaigns accounts with Multi-platform. Microsoft Advertising Smart Campaigns accounts with Multi-platform will now have the option to setup code-free conversion goals. This is instead of manually adding a code snippet to your site which should help you set these conversion tracking methods up a bit faster.

To set this up, you need to check the Enable Microsoft Clarity box in the goal setup workflow. This also is rolling out in the next few weeks.

(3) Postponing migration efforts for Enhanced CPC on the Microsoft Audience Network. Microsoft said it would transition all Audience Ads using Manual cost per click (CPC) to Enhanced CPC (eCPC). "These migration efforts will be postponed and a new date for the migration will be announced in the future," Microsoft added.

Those are the key items that stood out to me from the announcement but there are more details in that blog post.

