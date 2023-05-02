Google Search Video Results With Pros and Cons Within Video

Google Search can show video results, including key moments within the videos. But now Google seems to break down the pros and cons, if available, in a video review for a product.

This was spotted by Mordy Oberstein on Twitter who tried very hard to find something new (and did). He shared this screenshot of the video results within the web search mobile Google interface. You can see it says "5 pros and cons in this video."

There is pros and cons rich results and structured data but this seems different.

I think this is new, but I can be wrong.

It's pretty cool that Google can break that down for us in search from a YouTube video.

