Google: It's A Terrible Idea To Disavow Links Based On Third-Party Metrics

Google's John Mueller said it is a "terrible idea" to disavow links based on metrics from a third-party tool. In fact, John is not a fan of disavowing links in most cases.

When John was asked if one should disavow links based on those pages being under a certain score from a third-party tool, John said no. John wrote on Twitter, "That seems like a terrible idea." "Also, none of those metrics are things Google cares about, as any SEO tool will tell you... hopefully," he added.

Here are those tweets:

That seems like a terrible idea. (also, none of those metrics are things Google cares about, as any SEO tool will tell you... hopefully) — giovannimu (official) — #StaplerLife (@JohnMu) May 3, 2023

DR is an Ahrefs metric, by the way.

Forum discussion at Twitter.