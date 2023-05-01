Vlog #221: Glenn Gabe On Bing Chat & Google Bard & AI Generated Content

I finally convinced Glenn Gabe to let me interview him on my vlog, and we spoke for a while on a ton of core SEO topics. Glenn has been doing SEO for a long time, and he is my go-to guy for some of the most complex Google SEO topics. He runs a consultancy company named G-Squared Interactive. Glenn is also one of he very few people I allow to write on my site, and as I said in the video, he spotted a Bing search update weeks before Microsoft confirmed it.

We dive right into what was new then but is now old since I recorded this back in February - the topic of Bing Chat and Google Bard. We love how Bing Chat adds links and citations to publishers, but we are unsure if users will click. We discussed our concern over the normal searcher not wanting to click over and validate their reading content. We discussed how Bing should add this data to Bing Webmaster Tools, and Google should add it to Google Search Console, Bing said they would. Google tested it for featured snippets but pulled it away for some reason.

We then talk about using AI, generative AI, to generate content. Google posted its thoughts on AI content shortly before we spoke, but Glenn Gabe said it is a dangerous area for publishers. He said Google will be able to pick up on it, and you need to generate high-quality content with it because low-quality content will get hit hard by these algorithmic updates. It is not just AI content, and it is using translation or other techniques at scale. Glenn’s advice is to have someone edit it and make sure it is useful and helpful to the end user and not just generated to rank well in search.

We then touch on the hallucination problem with these AI tools, but Glenn accurately says that the AI will get better and better, and this will be less of an issue in the future. He said Google is good at detecting low-quality content, and it does not matter if it is human-written or AI-written low-quality content; as long as it is low quality, it will be detected. Glenn said, especially since the helpful content update and future helpful content updates.

Part two is coming soon, but for now, you can learn more about Glenn Gabe on Twitter at @glenngabe or on LinkedIn.

