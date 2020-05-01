Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Algorithm Update, Mobile-First Indexing Postponed, Site Speed Tiny Factor & More SEO

This week, we possibly had another Google search ranking algorithm update on April 28th and 29th, Google did not confirm it. Google said they may delay the September deadline to switch fully over to mobile-first indexing because of COVID-19. Google said site speed as a ranking factor is teeny tiny. Google’s question hub pilot in the US seems much larger than Google told us. Google’s John Mueller gave advice on managing old content on old publishing sites. GoogleBot would rarely ever submit a form on your site, if Google is doing that, maybe it is having a hard time accessing your content. Google can get more choosy when it comes to showing rich results. There is a great interview with Nathan Chalmers of Bing you should all check out. You should not have to use the submit URL to Google feature. Google said if you have lots of soft 404s, it might be a sign of an issue with your site. Google Search Console updated some reports to show fewer errors, this is important to note. Google Search Console added a copy URL feature. Google may discard duplicate reconsideration requests. Google added organizer as a property for event structured data. Google Ads now allows certified online pharmacies to advertise. Google is testing new ho to schema formats, new placement for URLs in the snippets and new underlines for searches related to. I posted a vlog with Mordy Oberstein on core updates and featured snippets this week. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

