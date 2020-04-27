Google: Do You Submit Your Content To Google Manually? Maybe Fix Your Site.

Google's John Mueller said it again, if you need to manually submit your site's content and URLs to Google then you probably need to fix your web site. He said on Twitter that you almost never need to use the submit URL feature in Search Console and if you do, then your site probably needs to be improved.

John said "Only the owner can submit a URL for indexing. FWIW you almost *never* need to use the URL submission tool. If you find yourself using it more than a handful of times, I'd work to improve the website overall."

In February he said "If your site relies on manual index submission for normal content, you need to significantly improve your site. Search console does not fix your site, you need to do that yourself."

