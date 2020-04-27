Google Ads Now Allows Some Online Pharmacies to Advertise

Google has updated its Google Ads policy to allow some online pharmacy services to advertise in Google Ads.

Google wrote "in April 2020, Google updated the US and Canada country-specifics of the Healthcare and medicines policy to allow certified telemedicine providers to promote online pharmacy services. As a result, LegitScript certified telemedicine providers may apply for healthcare related advertising effective immediately."

Your online pharmacy needs to be accredited by either:

(1) LegitScript Healthcare Merchant Certification and Monitoring Program

Internet pharmacy certification - Available to websites that accept refills, transfers, or new prescriptions; or pharmacies that fill via mail-order or some other form of remote ordering service.

Telemedicine certification - Available to websites that offer virtual healthcare services and facilitate prescribing.

(2) National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP)

VIPPS - Available to pharmacies with full online functionality, including the sale (or facilitation of sale) of prescription drugs or the acceptance of new prescription drug orders through their website.

Pharmacy Verified Websites Program - Websites with a ".Pharmacy" top-level domain are available to pharmacies with full or limited online functionality, including sale (or facilitation of sale) of prescription drugs or services, acceptance of new prescription drug orders through their website, and prescription refills or transfers.

Here is how to apply for LegitScript certification and here is how to apply for NABP accreditation.

Forum discussion at Twitter.