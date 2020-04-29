Google Gets Picker About Showing Rich Results As Search Results Get Overloaded With Them

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that when the search results become overloaded with rich results of any kind, Google's engineers may decide to show fewer. John said "but usually I see the search engineering teams get pickier about showing rich results when it starts to look like the search results are overloaded."

Google has done this numerous times over the years. Where Google would decide not to show rich results for all sites that have implemented it. Google also said this in 2016, 4 years ago, that it doesn't want to clutter the results with too many rich results.

Here are those tweets:

I don't think there's any hard limit, but usually I see the search engineering teams get pickier about showing rich results when it starts to look like the search results are overloaded. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) April 29, 2020

So yea, I would expect Google to get more picky over the years with these rich results.

