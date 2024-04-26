Google’s core update is still rolling out over 7 weeks later and yes we are seeing more fluctuations and chatter. Forbes blocked its coupon directory in preparation for the Google site reputation abuse policy. Google said splitting and merging sites takes longer than normal site migrations. Google won’t change 301 redirect signals for SEO. Google said they need very few links for rankings. Google said you can ignore link spam. Google said its link best practices document is still good. Google Publisher Center won’t allow you to add publications anymore. Google is testing discussion and forum questions with embedded answers. There is this heated piece on how Prabhakar Raghavan killed Google Search. Google Ads has a new extension for established in. Google Ads API version 16.1 is now out. Google Ads diagnostic tool shows low keyword quality warning. Google Business Profilers gained a new select menu source. Mikhail Parakhin broke his silence on Mustafa Suleyman taking over as the CEO of AI at Microsoft. Google and Microsoft both had very good earnings reports, with ad revenues and profits up a lot. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

