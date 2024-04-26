Google Ads Diagnostic Tool Low Keyword Quality Warning

Dripping Google Logo

Google Ads is showing yet another new and fun notice to some advertisers. This one shows an impression issue for "Low keyword quality." As a reminder, as for diagnostic insights, quality score is not used in the auction.

This warning was spotted by Nate Louis again, he posted this screenshot on X:

Google Ads Low Keyword Quality

Nate wrote, "Welcome to round two of chaos... New warning when a new campaign is launched. "Low Keyword Quality" I can't find any worthwhile documentation in support docs."

A previous warning Nate spotted caused a lot of confusion around Google Ads - but maybe this one won't?

Forum discussion at X.

 

