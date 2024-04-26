Google Ads is showing yet another new and fun notice to some advertisers. This one shows an impression issue for "Low keyword quality." As a reminder, as for diagnostic insights, quality score is not used in the auction.

This warning was spotted by Nate Louis again, he posted this screenshot on X:

Nate wrote, "Welcome to round two of chaos... New warning when a new campaign is launched. "Low Keyword Quality" I can't find any worthwhile documentation in support docs."

A previous warning Nate spotted caused a lot of confusion around Google Ads - but maybe this one won't?

Forum discussion at X.