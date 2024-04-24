Google Ads Established In Extensions

Apr 24, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Old Google Sign

Google is testing placing the year the company was established on Google Ads. The ads have "established in" next to the ad description, so these seem to be ad extensions on the ads.

Brodie Clark spotted this and posted a screenshot on X. He wrote, "Google is now testing out an automatic extension of ads that feature the year the business was established in. Accompanying the year is an icon for a business, similar to the Google Business Profile icon."

Google Ads Established In

Have you seen these before?

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Core Update Flux, AdSense Ad Intent, California Link Tax &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Our Link Best Practices Doc Are Still Good Guidelines

Apr 24, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Established In Extensions

Apr 24, 2024 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Lock Icon In New Search Snippet Location

Apr 24, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 23, 2024

Apr 23, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Link Building

Google: Ignore Link Spam Especially To 404 Pages

Apr 23, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: We Have Taken Action On Some Parasite SEO In Recent Update

Apr 23, 2024 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Bing Tests Lock Icon In New Search Snippet Location
Next Story: Google: Our Link Best Practices Doc Are Still Good Guidelines

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.