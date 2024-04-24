Google is testing placing the year the company was established on Google Ads. The ads have "established in" next to the ad description, so these seem to be ad extensions on the ads.

Brodie Clark spotted this and posted a screenshot on X. He wrote, "Google is now testing out an automatic extension of ads that feature the year the business was established in. Accompanying the year is an icon for a business, similar to the Google Business Profile icon."

Have you seen these before?

Forum discussion at X.