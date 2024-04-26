Daily Search Forum Recap: April 26, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Publisher Center removes the ability to add publications manually. Google is testing placing the snippet date next to the URL. Google now shows IP ranges for user-triggered fetchers. Google Ads has a new warning for low keyword quality. Google and Microsoft impress with earnings reports. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap. Also, I am offline Monday and Tuesday for the last days of Passover.
Google Publisher Center No Longer Allows Adding Publications
Google has removed the feature to add publications manually to the Google Publisher Center. Instead, publications will be automatically added when Google's algorithms decide to.
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update Updates, Site Reputation Abuse Coming, Links, Ads & More
Google's core update is still rolling out over 7 weeks later and yes we are seeing more fluctuations and chatter. Forbes blocked its coupon directory in preparation for the Google site reputation abuse policy. Google said splitting and merging sites takes longer than normal site migrations...
Google Breaks Out Googlebot IP Ranges For User-Triggered Fetchers
Google is now sharing the Googlebot IP ranges for the User-triggered fetchers. User-triggered fetchers are from Google tools and product functions where the end user triggers a fetch.
Google Ads Diagnostic Tool Low Keyword Quality Warning
Google Ads is showing yet another new and fun notice to some advertisers. This one shows an impression issue for "Low keyword quality." As a reminder, as for diagnostic insights, quality score is not used in the auction.
Google Ad Revenue Up 13% & Bing Ads Revenue Up 12%
Google and Microsoft both reported very good earnings, driving both stock prices up after hours. I like to dive into the ad revenue side, and it looks like Google Ad revenue was up 13% from last year and Microsoft Advertising revenue was up 12% from last year.
Google Tests Placing The Snippet Date Next To URL
Google is testing placing the date in the snippet on the same line as the URL in the snippet. This is instead of placing it before the snippet's description section.
Google Brown Leather Sofa With Green Shrub Arch
I am not sure what this room is, but there is this fancy brown leather sofa in a room with a green arched shrubbery background with a Google logo on it. This is in the Google Dublin office.
- As an aside - the 15mb limit is for the HTML file, not for the JS / images / API / rendering, etc., John Mueller on X
- Search indexes the page's content, so if you want search to understand something about what you're doing on the page, then put it in the content., John Mueller on X
- The man who killed Google Search?, Hacker News
- This is a known issue, you can read about why and when it happens in our docs, Daniel Waisberg on X
- It's normal for not everything to be indexed all the time - and sometimes things get dropped from indexing, for example, if they're not up to par., John Mueller on X
- Google Publisher Center to stop allowing you to add publications
- Meta ad revenue jumps 27% in Q1 2024
- What should the title tag length be in 2024?
- Perplexity AI: Exploring AI-powered search beyond Google
- Is optimizing for one specific keyword an outdated SEO practice?
