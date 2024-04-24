Google: We Won't Change The 301 Redirect Signals For Ranking & SEO

Apr 24, 2024 - 7:51 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Tracks

Gary Illyes from Google said on stage at the SERP conference last week that there is no way that Google would change how the 301 redirect signal works for SEO or search rankings. Gary added that it's a very reliable signal.

Nikola Minkov quoted Gary Illyes as saying, "It is a very reliable signal, and there is no way we could change that signal," when asked if a 301 redirect not working is a myth. Honestly, I am not sure the context of this question, as it is not clear from the post on X, but here it is:

We've covered 301 redirects here countless times - but I never saw a myth that Google does not use 301 redirects as a signal for canonicalization or for passing signals from an old URL to the redirected URL.

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Core Update Flux, AdSense Ad Intent, California Link Tax &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 24, 2024

Apr 24, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: We Won't Change The 301 Redirect Signals For Ranking & SEO

Apr 24, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Image Search Tests Tablet Like Design Interface

Apr 24, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Our Link Best Practices Doc Are Still Good Guidelines

Apr 24, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Established In Extensions

Apr 24, 2024 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Lock Icon In New Search Snippet Location

Apr 24, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Image Search Tests Tablet Like Design Interface
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: April 24, 2024

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.