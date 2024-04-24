Gary Illyes from Google said on stage at the SERP conference last week that there is no way that Google would change how the 301 redirect signal works for SEO or search rankings. Gary added that it's a very reliable signal.

Nikola Minkov quoted Gary Illyes as saying, "It is a very reliable signal, and there is no way we could change that signal," when asked if a 301 redirect not working is a myth. Honestly, I am not sure the context of this question, as it is not clear from the post on X, but here it is:

More from @methode:

- 301 redirect not working is a myth. "It is a very reliable signal, and there is no way we could change that signal".#SERPConf2024#SERPConf2024International — Nikola Minkov (@n_minkov) April 19, 2024

We've covered 301 redirects here countless times - but I never saw a myth that Google does not use 301 redirects as a signal for canonicalization or for passing signals from an old URL to the redirected URL.

